Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Rail group holds creative competitions for youngsters in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:11 21 April 2020

The Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Community Rail Partnership celebration at Shepreth station last year, including junior travel ambassadors from our local primary schools. Picture: Emily Grove

The Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Community Rail Partnership celebration at Shepreth station last year, including junior travel ambassadors from our local primary schools. Picture: Emily Grove

Archant

The Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Community Rail Partnership iis running creative competitions for youngsters during lockdown – and welcome entries from these villages and the wider area.

The Lockdown/Burst Out Gardening, Stories and Art Competitions are for children to get stuck in with a creative activity during these times of uncertainty.

Chair Susan van de Ven told the Crow: “Rail services are running for essential journeys only, providing transport for key workers. The message is to stay home and away from rail stations.

“We hope to give children and young people something fun to do and the chance to dream for a bit.”

If your youngster is a green-fingered gardener, they would need to need to plant a seed to help create the next displays on the station platforms. In return, they would get packets of wildflower seeds.

Susan said: “We would very much welcome any flowers or herbs you can grow for us at home – we’ll need to replant our station tubs after lockdown is lifted and hope to have some especially creative displays this year. Anything goes!”

You may also want to watch:

The topics for the writing part of the competition are ‘my first journey by train’, ‘I’m in charge!’, ‘Great escape’, ‘Brighton day tripper’ and ‘Invisible, on a mystery tour’ – entrants would choose one topic to write about.

Those interested in art can choose from ‘a trip you’ve taken’, ‘a place you love’ or ‘a person you’re keeping in touch with during lockdown’.

Artists can create their masterpieces using electronic art – via a phone, tablet or computer – a black and white pencil image, paint of any kind, or as a collage.

There are two age categories – 10 and under, and 11 to 17.

Entries should be sent to railusergroup@gmail.com by May 31 and prizes include family rail tickets and tea with the MD.

The judges are Bern Parsons of Meldreth Ticket Office, Rebecca Willers from Shepreth Wildlife Park and the Davis Family of Shepreth’s The Plough.

Susan added: “These are two of our Community Rail Partnership businesses, like so many facing massive challenges during a prolonged period of closure.”

For more details email susanvandeven5@gmail.com or sarah.grove.msfcrp@gmail.com or go to the website meldrethsheprethfoxtonrail.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Rainbow of flowers sends message of hope in Fowlmere

Caro Hollway, her husband Rick and daughter Rosie created the rainbow of flowers at Folwmere parish church. Picture: Caro Hollway

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Join in with Royston fancy dress fitness fundraiser for NHS

The Royston fitness group hosting a fundraiser for the NHS on May 8. Picture: Courtesy of Karen Murray

Most Read

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Rainbow of flowers sends message of hope in Fowlmere

Caro Hollway, her husband Rick and daughter Rosie created the rainbow of flowers at Folwmere parish church. Picture: Caro Hollway

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Join in with Royston fancy dress fitness fundraiser for NHS

The Royston fitness group hosting a fundraiser for the NHS on May 8. Picture: Courtesy of Karen Murray

Latest from the Royston Crow

Join in with Royston fancy dress fitness fundraiser for NHS

The Royston fitness group hosting a fundraiser for the NHS on May 8. Picture: Courtesy of Karen Murray

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rail group holds creative competitions for youngsters in lockdown

The Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Community Rail Partnership celebration at Shepreth station last year, including junior travel ambassadors from our local primary schools. Picture: Emily Grove

Ex-police commissioner will not face criminal charges over explicit photo

Former police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite will not face criminal charges for allegedly sending an indecent image to a woman he had only recently met. The woman will appeal the CPS decision not to prosecute.. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Total UK to donate jet fuel to Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Service is set to receive a donation of jet fuel to continue live-saving work amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: EHAAS
Drive 24