Rail group holds creative competitions for youngsters in lockdown

The Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Community Rail Partnership celebration at Shepreth station last year, including junior travel ambassadors from our local primary schools. Picture: Emily Grove Archant

The Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton Community Rail Partnership iis running creative competitions for youngsters during lockdown – and welcome entries from these villages and the wider area.

The Lockdown/Burst Out Gardening, Stories and Art Competitions are for children to get stuck in with a creative activity during these times of uncertainty.

Chair Susan van de Ven told the Crow: “Rail services are running for essential journeys only, providing transport for key workers. The message is to stay home and away from rail stations.

“We hope to give children and young people something fun to do and the chance to dream for a bit.”

If your youngster is a green-fingered gardener, they would need to need to plant a seed to help create the next displays on the station platforms. In return, they would get packets of wildflower seeds.

Susan said: “We would very much welcome any flowers or herbs you can grow for us at home – we’ll need to replant our station tubs after lockdown is lifted and hope to have some especially creative displays this year. Anything goes!”

The topics for the writing part of the competition are ‘my first journey by train’, ‘I’m in charge!’, ‘Great escape’, ‘Brighton day tripper’ and ‘Invisible, on a mystery tour’ – entrants would choose one topic to write about.

Those interested in art can choose from ‘a trip you’ve taken’, ‘a place you love’ or ‘a person you’re keeping in touch with during lockdown’.

Artists can create their masterpieces using electronic art – via a phone, tablet or computer – a black and white pencil image, paint of any kind, or as a collage.

There are two age categories – 10 and under, and 11 to 17.

Entries should be sent to railusergroup@gmail.com by May 31 and prizes include family rail tickets and tea with the MD.

The judges are Bern Parsons of Meldreth Ticket Office, Rebecca Willers from Shepreth Wildlife Park and the Davis Family of Shepreth’s The Plough.

Susan added: “These are two of our Community Rail Partnership businesses, like so many facing massive challenges during a prolonged period of closure.”

For more details email susanvandeven5@gmail.com or sarah.grove.msfcrp@gmail.com or go to the website meldrethsheprethfoxtonrail.org.uk.