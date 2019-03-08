Fowlmere firm on target for £20m turnover in 30th anniversary year

A Fowlmere firm is celebrating its 30th anniversary by announcing it is on target to achieve £20 million turnover in 2019.

Ion Science says increasing global awareness of the need to monitor volatile organic compounds for indoor and outdoor air quality continues to drive demand for its high-performance photoionisation detectors.

Further underlining its position as the world's largest manufacturer of VOC monitors, Ion Science, which has subsidiary offices in France, Italy, Germany, India, China and the USA, is also reporting that April 2019 was a record month for the business with an unprecedented £1.3 million turnover, largely due to an order for 180 of its popular Tiger handheld instruments.

"There is no doubt that widening recognition of the damaging effects of VOCs on health and the environment continues to fuel our growth," said Ion Science managing director, Duncan Johns. "It means that more companies are seeking well-designed, robust and reliable gas detection instruments for ensuring the safety of employees and the wider community.

"As a technology-led business, it is imperative we continue to move forward and push boundaries, which has been demonstrated by considerable investment in strategically-located subsidiary offices in Europe and the rest of the world, as well as the expansion of our MiniPID sensor range, with a focus on indoor air quality applications.

"Despite being established for 30 years, we are proud that our philosophies, core values and vision are the same as ever, that we are committed to developing market leading, cost effective and efficient sensing devices for end users across the world."

Ion Science was responsible for developing the world's "first truly field worthy and accurate" PID detector which was patented in 1998. In 2000, it launched the PhoCheck 5000EX which was its first PID instrument designed to detect VOCs down to ppb levels and the range of hydrosteel corrosion monitors that continue to be the world's premium hydrogen flux monitors used primarily in petrochemical streams.

The firm's state-of-the-art £4.5 million, 1500m² facility in Fowlmere's Butts Lane opened in autumn 2017.

For more information on the firm go to www.ionscience.com.