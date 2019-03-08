Advanced search

Royston and Barley firms react to becoming Herts Business Awards finalists

PUBLISHED: 17:31 01 November 2019

The Accountancy Practice in Royston is a finalist in the Herts Business Awards. Picture: Dave Tavner

The Accountancy Practice in Royston is a finalist in the Herts Business Awards. Picture: Dave Tavner

Archant

Two businesses in our area have been reacting to the news they are finalists in the annual Hertfordshire Business Awards.

Joe Rose performing at Margaret House care home in Barley. Picture: Helen MeissnerJoe Rose performing at Margaret House care home in Barley. Picture: Helen Meissner

The Accountancy Practice in Royston and Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home in Barley have both made it to this year's finals, which are organised by the Crow's publisher Archant.

The accountants - which is based in Royston High Street - has been nominated for Best Family Business, while Margaret House is up for Commercial Business in the Community.

Margaret House's Sam Adby said: "We get back as much as we give from being involved in our local community, but being recognised in this way is the icing on the cake.

"We offer a wide-ranging health and wellbeing programme of activities for residents and within this include as many aspects of the local community as possible.

"This has ranged from staff setting up a Dementia Friendly Community for Royston - which coincidentally includes The Accountancy Practice and other members of the lively Royston Business Network - intergenerational activities with Barley school and supporting local charities such as Stepping Out with Carers."

Staff have also invited charismatic singer Joe Rose into their home who is, coincidentally, the alter ego of accountant John Froggett - founder of The Accountancy Practice.

On being shortlisted, John said: "When I started the business I had to idea that my two sons and their families would join me in the business, I just got on with it, but now we've grown and it's the first time we've entered a competition like this. It's really motivating to have got into the finals - we're all amazed and there's a real buzz around the office!"

John only took to the stage last year as Joe aged 60, a luxury afforded to him because his two sons joined him in the business five years ago and, having qualified, have taken over the day-to-day running of the business. In fact, out of a team of nine, seven are from John's family.  As a result John has been exploring his other talents under the auspices of Joe Rose, who had one of his songs played by Elaine Paige on BBC Radio 2.

The Hertfordshire Business Awards ceremony takes place on November 21 at Knebworth Barns - good luck to all our finalists!

