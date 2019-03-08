Advanced search

Superheroes unite for Royston holiday club

PUBLISHED: 15:22 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 04 November 2019

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

From Super Ted to Guardians of the Galaxy, more than 70 children turned into 'junior superheroes' during half term at Royston Methodist Church last week.

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

A giant bright red, yellow and blue Gotham city-scape was the backdrop to the Junior Heroes Holiday Club.

Charlie the Monkey was there, getting everything wrong as usual - there was also a daily drama from the fictional Watt family, stories, and lots of songs and actions to keep everyone moving.

Guitarist John Hardwick.with youngsters from Junior Heroes Holiday Club in Royston. Picture: Alan MillardGuitarist John Hardwick.with youngsters from Junior Heroes Holiday Club in Royston. Picture: Alan Millard

At times the children were all together and at other times they split into age groups to do crafts - including making a belt of truth, a sword and a shield - and to join in energetic games in the big hall, and have much-needed snacks.

Their memories were also tested with a quiz each day, and points mounted up for the team with the most correct answers.  In total, 25 adult and young volunteers led and helped with all the activities, refreshments and organisation. There wil be another holiday club next autumn half term.

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan MillardJunior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan MillardJunior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

