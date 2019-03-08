Gallery

Superheroes unite for Royston holiday club

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Archant

From Super Ted to Guardians of the Galaxy, more than 70 children turned into 'junior superheroes' during half term at Royston Methodist Church last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

A giant bright red, yellow and blue Gotham city-scape was the backdrop to the Junior Heroes Holiday Club.

Charlie the Monkey was there, getting everything wrong as usual - there was also a daily drama from the fictional Watt family, stories, and lots of songs and actions to keep everyone moving.

Guitarist John Hardwick.with youngsters from Junior Heroes Holiday Club in Royston. Picture: Alan Millard Guitarist John Hardwick.with youngsters from Junior Heroes Holiday Club in Royston. Picture: Alan Millard

At times the children were all together and at other times they split into age groups to do crafts - including making a belt of truth, a sword and a shield - and to join in energetic games in the big hall, and have much-needed snacks.

Their memories were also tested with a quiz each day, and points mounted up for the team with the most correct answers. In total, 25 adult and young volunteers led and helped with all the activities, refreshments and organisation. There wil be another holiday club next autumn half term.

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard Junior Heroes Holiday Club took place at Royston Methodist Church during half term week. Picture: Alan Millard

You may also want to watch: