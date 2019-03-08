New gardening club and surplus veg scheme launched in Chrishall

Chrishall has a new gardening club - members include Delyth Turner-Harriss, Steven Parish, Helen Melville-Smith and Paula Parish. Picture: Richard Keeling Archant

A new club is being launched in Chrishall, in response to the number of green-fingered residents and enthusiasm for gardening in the village.

Produce grown in Chrishall. Picture:

The first meeting of the Gardening Club is to take place later this month, after lots of ideas were put forward for activities, talks and visits that could be arranged.

Group founder Delyth Turner-Harriss, who has lived in Chrishall for more than 20 years and has qualifications in garden design and horticulture, said: "I decided that I wanted to go to a garden club that was local to me and since there wasn't one in the village, I would have to try and set one up.

"I wanted a low-key gardening club to share knowledge, triumphs and disasters, invite experts to join us, visit local gardens under the National Garden Scheme and generally be enthused.

"The initial group of interested people came to the Brand Pavilion with lots of ideas for activities including guest speakers, guerrilla gardening, seed and plant swaps, learning to prune fruit trees, greenhouse gardening, encouraging wildlife and specialist nurseries."

The surplus veg scheme in Chrishall. Picture: Jane Holloway

Chrishall Parish Council chair Jane Holloway has also championed an initiative where villagers place surplus fruit and veg in the bus shelter, near the primary school entrance, for others to enjoy.

Jane's family grow far too many vegetables so she hoped her surplus crop would "help fellow villagers and make a small contribution to help the environment".

Delyth added: "Working for RIBA - The Royal Institute of British Architects - as their partnership manager in the region, both I and also the parish council recognise the need for all of us to respond positively to the climate change emergency declaration and we hope these initiatives are a catalyst for further action and change, as well as a great opportunity for the village."

The first meeting of Chrishall Gardening Club takes place on September 24 at 7.30pm in the Brand Pavilion in Jigneys Meadow.

Everyone is welcome to come along, "whether an experienced gardener or a beginner with a plot to tame." There will also be a talk by beekeepers in the village.

For more information and contact details, please see the village notice boards.