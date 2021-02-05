Public Notices

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the COMMONERS OF THERFIELD HEATH will be held by Zoom on Thursday 25th February 2021 at 19:00hours.The only purpose of the meeting is for the election of 1 (one) representative Conservator. The election of the Conservator to represent the Commoners will be by simply majority of votes cast and the voting rights of Commoners will be in proportion to the number of stints to which each Commoner present and voting is entitled. Candidate nominations must be submitted to the Clerk to the Conservators in writing to reach the Clerk by 23:59 on Friday 12 February 2021. The nomination papers are available on the Conservators’ website (www.therfieldheath.org.uk) and also can be provided by email (requests to be made to clerk@therfieldheath.org.uk) and forms may be returned by email to the Clerk – Carol Fossick (clerk@therfieldheath.org.uk)

Due to the pandemic it is not possible at this time to organise a meeting of the residents of the special drainage district of Royston (SDDR) for the purpose of electing a Conservator. Consequently, the Conservators will carry a vacancy until campaigning is possible and the SDDR election meeting can be held. Under the 1888 Act and Award any vacancy must be filled as soon as practically possible. The Conservators’ website (www.therfieldheath.org.uk) will be kept updated; when the election process is possible a notice will be published to alert prospective candidates and give formal notice of the election meeting.