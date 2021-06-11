Notice for Section 38 Applications THERFIELD HEATH (COMMON)

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10945272

The Therfield Regulation Trust is applying to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Therfield Heath. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

The proposed works are: Installation of 10 (wooden) bollards at intervals of 4m alongside the western edge of Therfield road to be placed on common land verge abutting the highway. Area covered is 314 cm squared per bollard (approx).

Due to Government advice in respect of Coronavirus (COVID-19), a copy of the application will not be left in a public area for viewing. However, a copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by

Writing to Clerk of the Conservators of Therfield Heath & Greens c/o Royston Golf Club Baldock Road Royston SG8 5BG

Emailing: clerk@therfieldheath.org.uk

The application form and documents will be available until

16th July 2021.

In view of the pandemic, any representations should, where possible, be sent only by email ON or BEFORE that date to commonlandcasework@planninginspectorate.gov.uk.

Representations sent to The Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties. To find out more about how the Planning Inspectorate uses and manages personal data, please go to the privacy notice.

Clerk Ms Carol Fossick on behalf of the Therfield Regulation Trust c /o Royston Golf Club Baldock Road Royston SG8 5BG

10th June 2021