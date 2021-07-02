News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Silland Limited
Notice ID: 10960037

Priit Silland trading as Silland Limited of 122A High Street, Rushden, NN10 0PD is applying for a licence to use Foulgers CVS Ltd, Melda Farm, Melbroun, Royston, SG8 6DF as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Make Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

