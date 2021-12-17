Notice of Application under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11065522

Notice is hereby given that Miss Caroline Mills, Town Clerk to Royston Town Council, has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of Priory Memorial Gardens, Priory Lane, Royston, Herts SG8.

Alcohol sales - Hours of Trading PROPOSED: MONDAY From 12.00 To 16.30 MONDAY 2nd May 2022 Only.

Bank Holiday. Designated Premises Supervisor, Andrew Cranch.

Regulated Entertainment: Live and recorded music played and performances of dance.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing PO Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than Thursday 6th January 2022.

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts. gov.uk It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.