News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Public Notices

LPP Construction Services Ltd

Published: 12:00 PM November 28, 2020    Updated: 7:28 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Paul Hughes trading as LPP Construction Services Ltd of Dunton Lodge Farm, Northfields Road, Ashwell, Hertfordshire SG7 5JG is applying for a licence to use Dunton Lodge Farm, Northfields Road, Ashwell, Hertfordshire SG7 5JG as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The testing centre at King James Academy Royston

Pupils to return to school as lockdown restrictions ease

Bianca Wild

person
Herts police and trading standards officers seized £10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes from a Steven

Man to face court after admitting to £15,000 cigarette stealing spree

Jacob Thorburn

person
Ron Davies celebrated his 100th birthday at Richard Cox House in Royston

Royston man celebrates 100th birthday after recovering from COVID-19

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Ralph Sangster, cabinet member for resources and performance at Herts County Council. 

Council tax to rise in county after 'extraordinary' year

Sol Buckner, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus