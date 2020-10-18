News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Public Notices

On Set Location Services Ltd

Published: 11:00 AM October 18, 2020    Updated: 7:00 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

On Set Location Services Ltd of Brook Orchard Brook Road, Bassingbourn, Royston SG8 5NS is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 20 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at the operating centre at Brook Orchard Brook Road, Bassingbourn, Royston SG8 5NS. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Power cut affects nearly 9,000 homes and businesses

Bianca Wild

person

Storm Christoph: Prepare for flooding in South Cambs

Bianca Wild

person

Coronavirus

Granta surgeries deliver COVID-19 vaccinations

Bianca Wild

person

COVID-19 figures falling in North Herts and South Cambs

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus