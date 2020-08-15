News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Published: 11:00 AM August 15, 2020    Updated: 3:48 PM November 1, 2020
LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice of application by Emma Brooke to Grant a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 to carry on the following licensable activities; The sale by retail of alcohol for consumption off the premises between the following hours; Monday to Saturday 0800-1800 and Sundays 1000-1400. At Black Barn, North End Farm, Hare Street, Hertfordshire, SG9 ODY. The application may be inspected at East Herts District Council Offices, Wallfields, Pegs Lane, Hertford, SG13 8EQ between 09:00 and 17:00 on weekdays. Interested parties or responsible authorities may make representations in writing to East Herts Council by 02/09/2020. Community.protection@eastherts.gov.uk www.eastherts.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and on summary conviction for the offence a person is liable to a maximum fine of £5000. www.pclicensing.co.uk

