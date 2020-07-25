News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Published: 11:00 AM July 25, 2020    Updated: 3:48 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that Kishen Raheja has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of Baldock Chef at Home. 52 Pryor Road, Baldock. Herts. SG7 6LH. This application is for the dispatch of alcohol between 1600 & 22.00 Thursday to Saturday and between 12.00 & 16.00 on Sundays. Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov. uk by no later than 30th July 2020 All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts. gov.uk It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

