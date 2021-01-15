NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10867675

Notice is hereby given that Zulfikar Akyol has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a new premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect Ground Floor, Goodman House 7-9 High Street Royston, Hertfordshire SG8 9AA.

This application is for supply of alcohol off the premises for the hours of 08:00 to 23:00 from Monday to Saturday and 10:00 to 22:00 on Sunday.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 05 February 2021.

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000