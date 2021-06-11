News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Mr Antonio Di Piazza
Notice ID: 10947939

Notice is hereby given that Mr Antonio Di Piazza has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for Premises License under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect Gino’s Coffee House, 48 High Street, Royston, Hertfordshire SG8 9AW
This application is for sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises between the hours of 11:00 – 23:00 Monday – Sunday.
Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 6th July 2021
All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.
The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk
It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

