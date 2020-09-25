News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 11:00 PM September 25, 2020    Updated: 3:48 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Jamie Wells & Daniel Wells trading as Movewells Removal & Storage of 19 Rectory Road, Duxford CB22 4RY is applying for a licence to use Unit 17 Wyndmere Park, Ashwell Road, Steeple Morden, Royston SG8 0NZ as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Jamie Wells & Daniel Wells trading as Movewells Removal & Storage of 19 Rectory Road, Duxford CB22 4RY is applying for a licence to use Unit 17 Wyndmere Park, Ashwell Road, Steeple Morden, Royston SG8 0NZ as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

South Cambs residents can travel to Tier 4 to access supermarkets

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon

Couple’s ‘mad panic’ to marry with just 12 hours notice

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon

Mental Health | Special Report

'Every other call is from a parent desperate about their child' - How...

Charles Thomson

person

Trust drawing up proposals for new mental health in-patient unit

Deborah Price Local Democracy Reporter

person
Comments powered by Disqus