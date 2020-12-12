MELBOURN PARISH COUNCIL
Tender bids are invited for an extension to the Community Hub, 30 High Street, Melbourn, SG8 6HT
For specifications and tender pack, please contact:
Claire Littlewood, Parish Clerk
Melbourn Parish Council, Community Hub,
30 High Street, Melbourn
Tel: 01763 263303 x3 /
Email: parishclerk@melbournpc.co.uk
Deadline for submission of tenders :
Midday on Wednesday, 16 December 2020
