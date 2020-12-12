News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
MELBOURN PARISH COUNCIL

Published: 12:00 AM December 12, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 16, 2020
Tender bids are invited for an extension to the Community Hub, 30 High Street, Melbourn, SG8 6HT

For specifications and tender pack, please contact:

Claire Littlewood, Parish Clerk

Melbourn Parish Council, Community Hub,

30 High Street, Melbourn

Tel: 01763 263303 x3 /

Email: parishclerk@melbournpc.co.uk

Deadline for submission of tenders :

Midday on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

