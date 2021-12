Public Notices

Notice ID: 11071309

Tenders bids are invited for a refurbishment of The Moor Play Park, The Moor, Melbourn, SG8 6ED For tender packs, please contact: Sophie Marriage (assistant to the Parish Clerk) Melbourn Community Hub, 30 High Street, Melbourn, SG8 6DZ assistantclerk@melbournpc. co.uk 01763 263303 option 3 Deadline for submission of tenders: Wednesday 26th January 2022 at 4pm.