Published: 11:00 PM June 19, 2020 Updated: 3:48 PM November 1, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that Jonathan Crump has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect 3 Mill Street, Ashwell, Herts SG7 5LY. This application is for To sell alcohol, 08.00-17.30pm Monday to Friday and 07.00-13.00 Saturday. Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 02.07.2020.

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk. It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.