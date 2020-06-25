News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 11:56 AM June 25, 2020    Updated: 3:48 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Go-Haul Limited of Yard 4, South Close, Royston, SG8 5UH is applying for a licence to use Yard 4, South Close, Royston, SG8 5UH as an operating centre for 12 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Go-Haul Limited of Yard 4, South Close, Royston, SG8 5UH is applying for a licence to use Yard 4, South Close, Royston, SG8 5UH as an operating centre for 12 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Restaurateur becomes youngest-ever winner at British Curry Awards

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon

COVID-19 figures: East and North Herts NHS Trust 'stretched and challenged'

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon

Urgent call for clinicians to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Education secretary announces post-Christmas school reopening plans

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus