NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Published: 11:00 PM July 17, 2020
Notice is hereby given that Feel that Noise Ltd has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect Unit 8, Newark Close, Royston SG8 5HL. This application is for a Premises License.

Notice is hereby given that Feel that Noise Ltd has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect Unit 8, Newark Close, Royston SG8 5HL. This application is for a Premises License. Representations for this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or email licensing@north-herts.gov.uk before 09 July 2020.

All relevant representations, incl. names and addresses, will be supplied to applicants and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices by appointment or online at www.north-herts.gov.uk It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

