Published: 2:57 PM August 6, 2020 Updated: 3:48 PM November 1, 2020

Sandon settle Group has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under Section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Churchend Green Common. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

Commons Act 2006 Section 38 Proposed restricted works on Churchend Green Common (CL.13),

The proposed works are: 2no. access driveways of 5m in width to be constructed from Payne End across the common land to the land directly adjacent to 15 Payne End, Sandon in accordance with the planning permission ref: 20/00227/FP dated 25 March 2020 as approved by North Herts District Council for 2no. new 4-bedroom semi-detached dwellings with new vehicular access and driveways.

Due to the current health crisis, a copy of the application form and accompanying documents will only be available by writing to: EHW Ltd, Keynes House, Tilehouse Street, Hitchin, Herts SG5 2DW or by e-mail to info@ehwarchitects.com. Enquiries can be made up to 28 days from the date of this notice.

Any representations should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to: The Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team at 3A Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN, or commonlandcasework@planninginspectorate. gov.uk

Representations sent to The Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties. For information about how The Planning Inspectorate processes personal information please see the Common Land Privacy Policy at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/common-land-guidance-sheet-13-privacy-policy

Applicant: settle Group, Blackhorse Road, Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire SG6 1 HA

Date: 6th August 2020