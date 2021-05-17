News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

CFR (Agriculture & Haulage) Limited
Notice ID: 10934013

Callum Ross trading as CFR (Agriculture & Haulage) Limited of The Orchards Church Lane Croydon Royston Herts SG8 0DX is applying for a licence to use Manor Farm Croydon Royston Herts SG8 0DX as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 3 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 
 

