Public Notices

Notice ID: 10911255

OPPORTUNITY NOTICE

Bassingbourn Pavilion Extension and Alterations to £110K

Invitation to building contractors to tender for the above contract.

Tel Barbara on 07907811435 or barbara.isherwood@bassingbournparishcouncil.gov.uk for details.

www.bassingbournparishcouncil.gov.uk/ the-parish/pavilion/