Public Notices

Notice ID: 10975980

Affinity Water Limited (AWL) has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Therfield Heath Common. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

The proposed works are to complete a small cross connection between a new main in Baldock Road and an existing trunk main located within the common land adjacent to Baldock Road, Royston SG8 5BH. The working area will cover a maximum of 25 square metres for the working area, however, we anticipate this to be 10 square metres. The pipe will be approximately 4 metres long.

The works will be located in the verge and access will be taken from the highway. The works will require necessary temporary fencing for health and safety purposes. Upon completion of the works, which will be a maximum of 7 days, the fencing will be removed and the land reinstated.

A copy of the application form and accompanying documents will be erected on site and can be inspected at Therfield Heath Common, Royston, SG8 5BH, grid reference; X: 535111 Y: 240661. The application will also be available to view at Dalcour Maclaren of 1 Staplehurst Farm, Weston-on-the-Green, Bicester, OX25 3QU. This will be available to view during normal office hours until Monday 6th September. A copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by writing to Ms. Frankie Burton of 1 Staplehurst Farm, Weston-on-the-Green, Bicester, OX25 3QU or Frankie.Burton@Dalcourmaclaren.com.

Any representations should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to The Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team at 3A Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN or commonlandcasework@ planninginspectorate.gov.uk.

Representations sent to The Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties. To find out more about how the Planning Inspectorate uses and manages personal data, please go to the privacy notice.

Chloe Caverly of Affinity Water Limited Thursday 5th August 2021