Notice of S38 Application THERFIELD HEATH COMMON, Royston

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11000822

Affinity Water Limited (AWL) has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006/section 23(2) of the National Trust Act 1971/article 12 of the Greater London Parks and Open Spaces Order 1967* to carry out restricted works on Therfield Heath Common. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

The proposed works are to improve Affinity Water Limited's (AWL) current operational site, located off Stake Piece Road, Therfield Heath. The works involve upgrading the existing apparatus which requires the installation of two associated kiosks. During the works, the area will be fenced to ensure public safety. A total of roughly 107.02 metres of heras fencing will be required and will enclose an area of approximately 695 square metres.

A copy of the application form and accompanying documents can be inspected at the entrance to Therfield Heath off Stake Piece Road, Royston, SG8 9DN, until 7th October 2021. A copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by writing to:

Miss Kate Howlett, Dalcour Maclaren, Unit 1 Staplehurst Farm, Weston-on-theGreen, Bicester, OX25 3QU or via email at: Kate.howlett@dalcourmaclaren.com

Any representations should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to The Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team at 3A Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN or commonlandcasework@planninginspectorate.gov.uk.

Representations sent to The Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties. To find out more about how the Planning Inspectorate uses and manages personal data, please go to the privacy notice.

Affinity Water Limited

Tamblin Way

Hatfield

AL1 0 9EZ

9th September 2021

