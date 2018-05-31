Yuva shows support for NHS workers in Royston

Akbor Hussain, of the Yuva Fine Fusion team, donating meals to staff at Royston's Health Centre Practice. Picture: Yuva Archant

The team at a Kneesworth restaurant have donated free meals to NHS workers in Royston – to show support for all they are doing in the coronavirus pandemic.

Community-minded Amran Hussain and his team at Yuva in Old North Road went to Royston Health Centre on Monday to deliver 18 meals.

Amran told the Crow: “We appreciate everything NHS workers are doing – we want to support our local heroes.

“If there are any other local NHS surgeries we could do this for we are more than happy to do what we can to help, so just contact Yuva.

“NHS workers are having to put themselves at risk and many do not feel supported.

“It’s a scary time and we want these workers to feel appreciated.”

Yuva specialises in Indian, Bangladeshi and Nepalese fusion and is currently operating a takeaway collection service. NHS workers get a 20 per cent discount on their orders.

Call 01763 244259 or see www.yuvaroyston.co.uk.