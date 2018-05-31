Advanced search

Yuva shows support for NHS workers in Royston

PUBLISHED: 07:01 08 April 2020

Akbor Hussain, of the Yuva Fine Fusion team, donating meals to staff at Royston's Health Centre Practice. Picture: Yuva

Akbor Hussain, of the Yuva Fine Fusion team, donating meals to staff at Royston's Health Centre Practice. Picture: Yuva

Archant

The team at a Kneesworth restaurant have donated free meals to NHS workers in Royston – to show support for all they are doing in the coronavirus pandemic.

Community-minded Amran Hussain and his team at Yuva in Old North Road went to Royston Health Centre on Monday to deliver 18 meals.

Amran told the Crow: “We appreciate everything NHS workers are doing – we want to support our local heroes.

You may also want to watch:

“If there are any other local NHS surgeries we could do this for we are more than happy to do what we can to help, so just contact Yuva.

“NHS workers are having to put themselves at risk and many do not feel supported.

“It’s a scary time and we want these workers to feel appreciated.”

Yuva specialises in Indian, Bangladeshi and Nepalese fusion and is currently operating a takeaway collection service. NHS workers get a 20 per cent discount on their orders.

Call 01763 244259 or see www.yuvaroyston.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Housing developer submits new application for up to 99 homes near Therfield Heath

The Gladman proposed development site in Royston from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill. Picture: David Hatton

Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Those who repeatedly break lock-down rules will face police fines

Man jailed for spitting at police after claiming he had coronavirus. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Marshall Aerospace to set aside hangar space for temporary mortuary in Cambridge

Marshalls will provide hangar space to house a temporary mortuary if the coronavirus pandemic escalates. Picture' ARCHANT

Most Read

Housing developer submits new application for up to 99 homes near Therfield Heath

The Gladman proposed development site in Royston from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill. Picture: David Hatton

Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Those who repeatedly break lock-down rules will face police fines

Man jailed for spitting at police after claiming he had coronavirus. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Marshall Aerospace to set aside hangar space for temporary mortuary in Cambridge

Marshalls will provide hangar space to house a temporary mortuary if the coronavirus pandemic escalates. Picture' ARCHANT

Latest from the Royston Crow

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Iconic Stokes image is Wisden-MCC Photograph of Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019

Yuva shows support for NHS workers in Royston

Akbor Hussain, of the Yuva Fine Fusion team, donating meals to staff at Royston's Health Centre Practice. Picture: Yuva

Those who repeatedly break lock-down rules will face police fines

Man jailed for spitting at police after claiming he had coronavirus. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24