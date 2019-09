Warnings of heavy rain and potential flooding across Herts and Cambs

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for today.

It will be raining across most of England and flooding may occur.

Widespread rain is expected with some very heavy rain bringing some disruption from flooding, the Met Office are warning.