Police stop wrong-way driver on A505 between Royston and Baldock

Police stopped a car travelling the wrong way on the A505 between Royston and Baldock last night. Picture: Archant Archant

Police intercepted a car travelling the wrong way down the A505 between Royston and Baldock last night.

To show your support just tweet or mention @roystoncrow on Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #MakeTheA505Safer.

Officers were called at about 11.45pm to report that a Volkswagen Polo was being driven the wrong way, and it was intercepted at the junction for Wallington.

A 36-year-old woman from Hemel Hempstead has been reported for dangerous driving - the incident will be reviewed by the CPS who will decide whether further action should be taken.

PC Tom Daly, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "If you were in the area at the time, and believe that you may have seen the incident take place, please get in contact.

"If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review the footage and send us anything that you think could help with our enquiries.

"Please be assured that we conduct regular patrols on the A505 and any offences will be dealt with accordingly."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Daly directly at Tom.Daly@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in their force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting ISR 814 of October 20. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

The Royston Crow has been running a campaign calling on Herts County Council to Make the A505 Safer after crashes, near-misses and multiple incidents of wrong-way driving.

If you back the call use #MakeTheA505Safer on Facebook and Twitter and send stories and opinions on the road to news@royston-crow.co.uk.