Published: 4:00 PM June 2, 2021

‘Exhibit 2020,’ is taking place in June at Royston museum and is ideal for students in Year 11, 12 and 13 who have finished their studies for the summer and are looking to learn new skills. - Credit: Royston museum

A unique project combining performing arts, digital technology and local heritage is coming to Royston & District Museum and Art Gallery in a bid to understand what it means for teenagers growing up in the digital age.

Thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the free to attend, five-day event called ‘Exhibit 2020,’ will start later this month and is ideal for students in Year 11, 12 and 13 who have finished their studies for the summer and are looking to learn new skills.

Held within the museum on Lower King Street, ‘Exhibit 2020,’ will include workshops led by professional, award-winning artists, MakeAmplify.

Exploring the theme, ‘Millennial and GenZ Childhood’ attendees will discover the impact rapid changes in technology since the year 2000 have had on the way they live and interact today.

Directly interacting with peers, participants will work together to discuss the effect growing up in the digital age has had on their childhood and - under the direction of professionals - create an Augmented Reality installation which will be showcased at the district museum for the public to view.

You may also want to watch:

Aligned to Hertfordshire County Council’s vision for a skills strategy where the young workforce can thrive, the overriding mission of ‘Exhibit 2020’ is to encourage young people across all backgrounds to participate in a challenge with an emphasis on tangible skills development, while nurturing a positive sense of wellbeing.

Carrie Washington, director of BEEE Creative, the arts charity behind ‘Exhibit 2020’ said: “Technology is, of course, a familiar topic to young people but by bringing this together with Royston & District Museum and Art Gallery we will reach a wider audience and highlight the vast range of culture on their doorstep. We are also hopeful that the project will provide many youngsters with a variety of work experiences.”

Additional options are also available for youngsters who wish to pursue the opportunity further, including mentoring, co-producing and paid internships which will boost employability and work experience.

For further information on the five-day event which starts on June 14 , head to beee-creative.co.uk/wp/exhibit2020-royston/