Woodgreen in Royston reopens doors after renovation and rebrand

The Woodgreen Animal Charity has reopened its doors in Royston on Friday, April 1 after finishing a renovation and rebranding.

Volunteers and staff were accompanied at the reopening by the Mayor of Royston, Councillor Mark Hughes and the CEO of Woodgreen Clive Byles, as well as the public who were handed cupcakes and free copies of the book ‘Finding A Forever Home’.

Woodgreen CEO, Clive Byles, stands with the Mayor of Royston outside freshly renovated Woodgreen Royston storefront - Credit: Woodgreen Animal Charity

The shop aims to raise money so that the charity can continue aiding pets and their owners via emergency care for homeless pets and support and advice for the owners.

Staff and volunteers stand in the renovated Woodgreen store in Royston alongside the Mayor of Royston, Councillor Mark Hughes - Credit: Woodgreen Animal Charity

Head of retail at Woodgreen, Jake Hornsbury, said “Thank you so much to everyone who has made our reopening weekend such a success!”

For information about Woodgreen’s free donation collection service, to book a free collection or volunteering opportunities, please pop into the shop or visit https://woodgreen.org.uk



