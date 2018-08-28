Advanced search

Grab a friend and become a Royston rugby warrior

PUBLISHED: 12:01 12 January 2019

Archant

Women in Royston are urged to grab a friend and join in with a new rugby camp next weekend.

Royston Rugby Club is offering women “a less daunting way of broadening their horizons” by encouraging women to step out of their comfort zone with a fun introduction to rugby.

The Warrior Camp at the club, which meets at The Heath Sports Centre, consists of paired activities that are used to teach participants the skills and techniques of rugby. The activities require players to work together to all learn, have fun and succeed.

Vicky Macqueen, former England Rugby international, said: “Women should definitely try rugby because it is such an exhilarating feeling knowing that you are there with 14 other teammates that have got your back and you’re all striving for the same goal. Rugby has a place for women of all shapes and sizes too, with different positions for different strengths. It really is a great sport for anyone.”

The camp starts on Sunday, January 20, from 12pm until 1pm.

