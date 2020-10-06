Advanced search

Pedestrian in hospital after Royston crash – did you see the incident?

PUBLISHED: 12:32 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 06 October 2020

The woman is still in hospital after the Royston crash. Picture: Helen Drake

The woman is still in hospital after the Royston crash. Picture: Helen Drake

An elderly woman remains in hospital after a crash in Royston last week – and police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

On Wednesday, September 30 – at around 9.30am – a woman in her 70s was involved in a collision with a black Vauxhall Mokka car in Newmarket Road.

The motorist stopped at the scene and the pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance.

PC Ross Clark from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “It was initially thought that the woman had suffered minor injuries but since the collision it has been discovered that she sadly suffered extensive fractures, and remains in hospital at this time.

“The pedestrian was crossing Newmarket Road, at the junction of the roundabout with Melbourn Street, Priory Lane and Melbourn Road, when the collision occurred.

“I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in touch as you may have information that can help our investigation.

“I’d also like to ask any motorists with dash cams who were in the area around the time of the collision to check their footage as you may have captured something that could help us.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 192 of 30 September.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

