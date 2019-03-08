Woman dies in A10 crash near Reed

A woman sadly died in a crash on the A10 near Reed yesterday, police have now confirmed.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the A10 at the junction for Reed at around 8.42am, and involved a silver 320 BMW and a silver Volkswagen Move Up.

The rear seat passenger of the VW car sustained fatal injuries. The driver, a man in his 70s, was injured and taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "Three ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, an ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglia Air Ambulance were called to a serious road accident on the A10 near Reed shortly after 8.30am on Sunday.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, a woman died at the scene.

"A man was transported by road ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further assessment and care.

Officers are investigating the incident and are now appealing for witnesses and information.

The BMW driver, a 37-year-old man from Epping in Essex was uninjured. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

PC Felicity Moody - from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit - said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the lady who sadly lost her life in this collision. "Her next of kin will be supported by specially-trained officers. We are continuing to make enquiries in order to establish the circumstances around this collision.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle between Buntingford and Royston prior to the collision, especially if drivers have a dash cam fitted."

Anyone who has information about the incident can email felicity.moody@herts.pnn.police.uk or contact Herts police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 214 of July 14. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in the force communications room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/Contact.