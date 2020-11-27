A10 shut following serious collision between van and pedestrian
PUBLISHED: 09:05 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 27 November 2020
Policing Fenland on Facebook
Large parts of the A10 has been shut this morning in both directions following a serious collision with a van and pedestrian.
The road has been closed for more than four hours from Royston town centre near Market Hill to Buckland, following this early morning crash.
Just before 4am this morning, a woman, aged in her 60s, was walking along the A10 near Reed towards Buntingford when she was involved in a collision with a van.
Now, Herts police are appealing for information that may be able to identify the victim.
Sergeant Simon Cooper from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “At this stage we have not been able to identify this lady. We believe she was walking her brown coloured dog at the time of the collision.
“We are also working with the help of the fire service and a drone to locate the pet.
“At this stage no-one has come forward to say they are missing a loved one so we suspect she may live alone. I am appealing for anyone who may have vulnerable relatives living in this area to please check on them.
“Our priority at this stage is to inform the woman’s family that she has been involved in a serious collision.”
Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact the Force Communications Room on 101, quoting ISR 48 of 27 November.
