Advanced search

A10 shut following serious collision between van and pedestrian

PUBLISHED: 09:05 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 27 November 2020

Parts of the A10 has been shut in both directions following a serious collision between a pedestrian and a van. Picture: Fens Police

Parts of the A10 has been shut in both directions following a serious collision between a pedestrian and a van. Picture: Fens Police

Policing Fenland on Facebook

Large parts of the A10 has been shut this morning in both directions following a serious collision with a van and pedestrian.

The road has been closed for more than four hours from Royston town centre near Market Hill to Buckland, following this early morning crash.

Just before 4am this morning, a woman, aged in her 60s, was walking along the A10 near Reed towards Buntingford when she was involved in a collision with a van.

Now, Herts police are appealing for information that may be able to identify the victim.

You may also want to watch:

Sergeant Simon Cooper from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “At this stage we have not been able to identify this lady. We believe she was walking her brown coloured dog at the time of the collision.

“We are also working with the help of the fire service and a drone to locate the pet.

“At this stage no-one has come forward to say they are missing a loved one so we suspect she may live alone. I am appealing for anyone who may have vulnerable relatives living in this area to please check on them.

“Our priority at this stage is to inform the woman’s family that she has been involved in a serious collision.”

Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact the Force Communications Room on 101, quoting ISR 48 of 27 November.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Royston Crow

A10 shut following serious collision between van and pedestrian

Parts of the A10 has been shut in both directions following a serious collision between a pedestrian and a van. Picture: Fens Police

Shop Local: Royston wine merchants goes from ‘doom to Zoom’

In House Tasting founders Lisa Pilgrim (left) and Kirby Bryant (right), who exanded the business from Cambridge Wines in Royston. Picture: In House Tasting

Boost for football facilities across North Herts with significant investment plans

Football facilities across England are set for significant investment. Picture: DANNY LOO

Little comfort in move to Tier 2 admits Tory mayor and Labour opposite number

Mayor James Palmer (left) and Dr Nik Johnson offer their thoughts on the move into Tier 2 for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Picture; ARCHANT

‘High alert’ coronavirus tier system revealed for our area

The government has announced which tier of coronavirus restrictions we will be in. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire