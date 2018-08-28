Cyclist in critical condition following crash near Arrington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a cyclist and a car has left a man in critical condition. Archant

A cyclist in his 50s is in a critical condition following a collision involving a dark-coloured Peugeot 3008 SUV near Arrington on New Year’s Eve.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information about the incident, which happened on the roundabout linking to the A1198 and the A603 at around 3pm on Monday.

The cyclist, who was wearing a hi-vis jacket and riding a red bicycle, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the cyclist or the car in the moments leading up to it is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, quoting incident 255 of 31 December.