Win a £100 hamper for your mum thanks to M&S Royston Foodhall

The hamper will include M&S' British Rose or Lavender colour changing gin. Picture: M&S M&S

To help celebrate Mother’s Day in style, M&S Royston Foodhall is giving Royston Crow readers the chance to win an exclusive hamper for their mum – worth £100.

The classic Mother's Day combination - flowers and chocolates. Picture: M&S The classic Mother's Day combination - flowers and chocolates. Picture: M&S

M&S Royston Foodhall opened in February and offers thousands of products, from delicious prepared meals – great for spontaneous dinners and special occasions – to everyday essentials for feeding the whole family.

This Mother’s Day M&S has introduced a range of products perfect to spoil mum with. From beautiful bouquets, including the Tulip Gift Bag (£25) and Collection Sweet Love Bouquet (£25), to tempting sweet treats such as the Mother’s Day Layered Rose Cake (£10).

For something different, M&S’s British Rose or Lavender Colour Changing Gin has been reduced to just £15, perfect to enjoy in the lighter evenings.

For those looking to treat their Mum to breakfast in bed, M&S has brought back its infamous Sweet Chilli Glazed Camembert (£3.50), which will be the ideal accompaniment to the Mum Sourdough Loaf (£2).

Royston’s store manager Lucy Ballard said: “Since opening last month we’ve loved getting to know the local community and making sure they get everything they need when visiting us, whether that’s for a special occasion like Mother’s Day, or a weekly grocery shop. There’s so many families in the area and Mother’s Day is a wonderful chance to spoil our loved ones, so we wanted to offer a hamper to give someone the chance to say an extra special thank you.”

M&S Royston Foodhall also offers the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Click & Collect service, great for those looking to give their mum something from the latest Womenswear collection. Customers can opt for next day pick up if they order online by 10pm the night before on M&S.com.

For your chance to win M&S’s Mother’s Day hamper, simply like the Royston’s Crow Facebook page and share this story, posting in the comments on our Facebook post when you’ve done so.

The closing date is midnight on Wednesday, March 27, and the winning entrant will be notified on Thursday, March 28.

T&Cs

• The hamper will include M&S Mother’s Day products to the value of £100 and must be collected from M&S Royston (Royston Gateway, Royston, Hertfordshire, SG8 5HN)

• Prize is not transferable, no whole/part cash alternatives

• The competition closing date is midnight on March 27, 2019; entries will not be accepted after this date

• One winner from all entries received will be selected at random. The winner will need to be available to collect their prize between March 28-31 from M&S Royston

• Unless you have chosen to receive other information from us, Archant Community Media Limited and Marks & Spencer will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.