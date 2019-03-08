Advanced search

Guilden Morden charity's golf day marks 30 years of changing lives

PUBLISHED: 14:10 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 17 June 2019

Golfers at the Wheels for MartinÕs Friends charity golf day held at John O Gaunt Golf Club in Biggleswade. Picture: DANNY LOO

A golf day took place on Friday to mark 30 years of a Guilden Morden-based charity's work in changing the lives of people with disabilities.

More than 90 players joined in for the day organised by Wheels for Martin's Friends - which funds wheelchairs and mobility aids for those in need in Cambs, as well as in Herts and Beds.

The charity was set up in 1989 in memory of Martin Dellar, a teenager from Guilden Morden who needed a wheelchair.

Martin has since passed away, but a group who knew him continued with their work - helping many others with full or part-funding for wheelchairs and other mobility aids.

The fundraising golf day was held at John O 'Gaunt Golf Club in Sandy.

Three special guests on the day were Invictus Games medal winner Daniel Bingley - who played golf and showed the three medals from the games in Sydney - young Herts-based wheelchair racer Jack Gower - who came second in this year's Vitality Westminister Mile under-14s boys category - and comedian Jamie Green, who performed in front of the 100 guests packed into the celebration dinner.

Other players included forces veterans Neil Garfoot and Steve Bingley, who represented the On Course Foundation - which supports the recovery of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through golf and employment in the golf industry.

Charity chairman Peter Furmston said: "Without the kind support of many local companies this event would not have been possible.

"Special thanks go to the main sponsors BT and the MyDonate Team and also the Motorvogue Hyundai Bedford dealership group for KIA, Jeep, Seat, Alfa Romeo who continue to sponsor the 'win a car' hole-in-one competition and other fantastic prizes."

A presentation of the prizes took place at the celebration dinner, including the the Martin Dellar Memorial Trophy.

The evening concluded with a charity auction and raffle draw, and in total it is expected to have raised more than £12,000.

For further information and to find out how Wheels for Martin's Friends could support you, visit wheelsformartinsfriends.org.uk.

