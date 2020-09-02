Advanced search

Whaddon teacher volunteering in Cambodia raising money for trip home

PUBLISHED: 09:16 02 September 2020

Hannah Harries from Whaddon volunteers at a school in Cambodia, working with many orphaned children who are HIV positive. Picture: Supplied

Hannah Harries from Whaddon volunteers at a school in Cambodia, working with many orphaned children who are HIV positive. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Whaddon teacher who has spent a year working with orphans in Cambodia is raising money for a trip home.

Hannah Harries from Whaddon volunteers at a school in Cambodia, working with many orphaned children who are HIV positive. Picture: SuppliedHannah Harries from Whaddon volunteers at a school in Cambodia, working with many orphaned children who are HIV positive. Picture: Supplied

Hannah Harries volunteered with the charity New Hope for Cambodian Children, working at a school within an orphanage in a village near Phnom Penh.

Her last visit home at Christmas was aided by the Rotary Club of Royston, and they are helping her raise money for a return visit home – as she will need to pay a deposit to re-enter Cambodia.

Hannah said: “My brother and his wife, who live in Ampthill, just had a little baby girl named Layla and I am yet to meet her! But of course, a huge part of my heart is here in Cambodia now and I can’t even begin to imagine not being able to return to work with these children.

“I have contacted Royston Rotary, who have been so generous in the past, in the hope that they can help once again. The issue is this –due to COVID, travelling in and out of Cambodia has become very difficult.

Hannah Harries from Whaddon volunteers at a school in Cambodia, working with many orphaned children who are HIV positive. Picture: SuppliedHannah Harries from Whaddon volunteers at a school in Cambodia, working with many orphaned children who are HIV positive. Picture: Supplied

“If you leave to go home, then to re-enter Cambodia as a non-citizen you have to pay a deposit of $2,000! This money is then returned if no one on your flight tests positive for the virus.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m trying everything I can to raise this deposit money and reaching out to everyone I know.”

Hannah joined Lattitude Global Volunteering after leaving Bassingbourn Village College and travelled to Malawi, where she helped build a school. The charity in Cambodia Hannah now works for six years on was founded by John and Kathy Tucker, who aimed to help adults with AIDS but realised they died leaving behind children with no one to care for them, some of whom are also infected with HIV.

At the school where Hannah currently works, three hundred children have tested HIV positive.

She said: “The spirit of the children here – despite all the hardship they have faced losing loved ones and living day by day with incurable illness – is truly inspiring.”

The Royston Rotary Club plans to donate £350 towards Hannah’s deposit money.

Former Rotary Club president David Blundell said: “We were fascinated by Hannah’s story when she came to speak to us last year. She is a truly amazing young lady and we would like to do whatever we can to go on supporting her.”

To help Hannah go to https://newhopeforcambodianchildren.org/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mum thanks Royston pub staff for their ‘incredible care’ after partner collapses during lunch

Royston's Jolly Postie staff with Isaac, his mum Felicity and aunt Jessica. Picture: David Hatton

Kneesworth House Hospital patients build their own foot-golf course

Patients at mental health facility Kneesworth House Hospital built their own foot-golf course. Picture: Priory Group

Jail for the driver who led police on 20-minute car chase whilst high on cocaine

Lewis Graves swerved into a cycle path as he flew towards the junction with Victoria Road, reaching speeds of more than 80mph in the 30mph zone. Picture; CAMBS COPS

NHS Spitfire to lead Battle of Britain commemorations at annual Duxford air show

The 'Thank U NHS' Spitfire. Picture: John Davies

Get your cultural fix at Open Cambridge’s heritage weekend online events

Astrolabe in the Whipple Museum. Picture: Sir Cam /University of Cambridge

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mum thanks Royston pub staff for their ‘incredible care’ after partner collapses during lunch

Royston's Jolly Postie staff with Isaac, his mum Felicity and aunt Jessica. Picture: David Hatton

Kneesworth House Hospital patients build their own foot-golf course

Patients at mental health facility Kneesworth House Hospital built their own foot-golf course. Picture: Priory Group

Jail for the driver who led police on 20-minute car chase whilst high on cocaine

Lewis Graves swerved into a cycle path as he flew towards the junction with Victoria Road, reaching speeds of more than 80mph in the 30mph zone. Picture; CAMBS COPS

NHS Spitfire to lead Battle of Britain commemorations at annual Duxford air show

The 'Thank U NHS' Spitfire. Picture: John Davies

Get your cultural fix at Open Cambridge’s heritage weekend online events

Astrolabe in the Whipple Museum. Picture: Sir Cam /University of Cambridge

Latest from the Royston Crow

Whaddon teacher volunteering in Cambodia raising money for trip home

Hannah Harries from Whaddon volunteers at a school in Cambodia, working with many orphaned children who are HIV positive. Picture: Supplied

Play-off beckons as Royston push to make something of the season

Royston Cricket Club will face Chatteris to decide the winner of the truncated 2020 CCA Division One season.

Get your cultural fix at Open Cambridge’s heritage weekend online events

Astrolabe in the Whipple Museum. Picture: Sir Cam /University of Cambridge

Mum thanks Royston pub staff for their ‘incredible care’ after partner collapses during lunch

Royston's Jolly Postie staff with Isaac, his mum Felicity and aunt Jessica. Picture: David Hatton

Open Cambridge launches 2020 online programme for heritage weekend

Explore the Madingley Garden. Picture: Madingley Hall