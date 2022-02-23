Storm Eunice: Couple calls for woodland to be cut back after tree falls on home

A Royston couple whose house was damaged by a fallen tree during Storm Eunice is calling on the town council to cut back the trees which overlook their property.

Keith and Sarah Kearney had a large tree fall onto their home in Cartwright Road from the neighbouring Green Walk Plantation on Friday.

The tree fell across their footpath before crashing through their fence, timber workshop, garage and the roof of their house, causing substantial damage.

The couple's timber workshop suffered serious damage after the tree fell during the storm - Credit: Keith Kearney

Keith said: "Luckily nobody was injured, although the noise and the impact was pretty scary as I was working in the upstairs room directly under where the tree landed on the roof of the house.

"It was also lucky that nobody was on the footpath where the tree landed or they would have been seriously injured, or worse."

The couple praised the quick response and hard work of Royston Town Council, whose appointed tree surgeons came on Saturday morning and spent most of the day clearing the tree and debris from the snapped branches.

Keith added: "Apparently the tree had rotted at the roots, and within the trunk, and this is what made it come down in the storm.

"This is concerning, as we have been requesting for the past few years that the town council (who manage the plantation) cut back some of the trees that overhang our property as we were concerned about damage being caused.

"We had been advised that the trees were inspected regularly, and that the trees were healthy, and that the town council's policy was that they did not cut back healthy trees, and if we wanted overhanging branches cut back, then we could arrange that ourselves.

"Other trees adjacent our house that were damaged when the tree fell onto our house need to have work carried out on them as they had branches ripped off, and the entire trunk of one of those trees was swaying in the wind on Monday.

"I hope that they now look into the condition of the remaining trees, as they do not appear to be as healthy as they believe."

Storm Eunice - which caused damage across Hertfordshire and South Cambs - saw the Met Office put a rare red weather warning in place for the area.

Royston Town Council has been contacted for comment.