Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Herts

An inpatient from Watford General Hospital has been confirmed as having coronavirus - as the number of confirmed cases in Herts reaches five, according to Public Health England.

As it stands, 20,338 people have been tested in the UK - of which 20,175 were confirmed negative and 163 were confirmed as positive. One patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust has released a statement, which says: "Almost 150 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in the UK, including an inpatient from Watford General Hospital.

"We are very well prepared for incidents like this and we are working with Public Health England to take all necessary steps to manage the situation.

"All individuals who were in contact with the patient, including staff, have been identified and the appropriate measures taken.

"Patients should attend appointments as usual."

You can find the latest information and advice at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or www.gov.uk/coronavirus.