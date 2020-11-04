Valuable items stolen from cars in Steeple Morden
PUBLISHED: 12:54 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 04 November 2020
A laptop, tablet, camera and purses have been stolen during a spate of thefts from cars in Steeple Morden.
Five vehicles were broken into in Hay Street, Church Street and Bogs Gap Lane between November 2-3.
Motorists are being reminded to lock their cars and not leave possession on display.
Sergeant Rob Taylor from the South Cambridgeshire neighbourhood team said: “If you leave your vehicle unlocked then you are risking the contents being taken. In these incidents the offenders have managed to find and steal valuable items.
“While we are working to catch those who are responsible, please help us reduce the risk by keeping your cars locked, double checking they are locked and keeping items out of sight.”
