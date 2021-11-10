War Memorial cleaned up ahead of Remembrance events
- Credit: North Herts Council
Volunteers from RAF Molesworth - 91st Bomber Group - spent time tidying and cleaning up the American War Memorial in Royston on Monday.
The group's work included polishing the main plaque and removing lichen from the railings surrounding the memorial.
They were joined in Priory Memorial Gardens by leader of North Herts Council Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg.
She said: “I’m really grateful to the volunteers, most of whom were American serving officers, for contacting the council to offer their time in cleaning the memorial, and was glad I was able to join them and lend a hand.
"This memorial in particular is of special significance as it recognises the contribution made by the 91st Bomber Group, which sustained the heaviest losses of any bomber group in WWII."
You may also want to watch:
The council’s grounds contractor, John O’Conner, was also present carrying out works to improve the look of the memorial to show respect.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after death of cyclist on A10
- 2 Cyclist seriously injured in A10 crash
- 3 A10 closed in both directions following serious incident
- 4 Royston land withdrawn from auction at last minute
- 5 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
- 6 Heart-warming efforts to help seriously ill Evelyn
- 7 New trial date fixed for children's author killer charged with wife's murder
- 8 Investigation into Kneesworth 'knifeman' launched
- 9 Extremely concerning incidents reported in Kneesworth House Hospital documentary
- 10 When are Remembrance Day services being held?