War Memorial cleaned up ahead of Remembrance events

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth spent time cleaning the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday - Credit: North Herts Council

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth - 91st Bomber Group - spent time tidying and cleaning up the American War Memorial in Royston on Monday.

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth spent time cleaning the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday - Credit: North Herts Council

The group's work included polishing the main plaque and removing lichen from the railings surrounding the memorial.

They were joined in Priory Memorial Gardens by leader of North Herts Council Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg.

Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg joined volunteers from RAF Molesworth to clean the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday - Credit: North Herts Council

She said: “I’m really grateful to the volunteers, most of whom were American serving officers, for contacting the council to offer their time in cleaning the memorial, and was glad I was able to join them and lend a hand.

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth spent time cleaning the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday - Credit: North Herts Council

"This memorial in particular is of special significance as it recognises the contribution made by the 91st Bomber Group, which sustained the heaviest losses of any bomber group in WWII."

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth spent time cleaning the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday - Credit: North Herts Council

You may also want to watch:

The council’s grounds contractor, John O’Conner, was also present carrying out works to improve the look of the memorial to show respect.