News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

War Memorial cleaned up ahead of Remembrance events

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:00 PM November 10, 2021
Volunteers from RAF Molesworth spent time cleaning the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth spent time cleaning the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday - Credit: North Herts Council

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth - 91st Bomber Group - spent time tidying and cleaning up the American War Memorial in Royston on Monday.

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth spent time cleaning the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth spent time cleaning the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday - Credit: North Herts Council

The group's work included polishing the main plaque and removing lichen from the railings surrounding the memorial.

They were joined in Priory Memorial Gardens by leader of North Herts Council Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg.

Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg joined volunteers from RAF Molesworth to clean the American War Memorial in Royston

Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg joined volunteers from RAF Molesworth to clean the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday - Credit: North Herts Council

She said: “I’m really grateful to the volunteers, most of whom were American serving officers, for contacting the council to offer their time in cleaning the memorial, and was glad I was able to join them and lend a hand.  

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth spent time cleaning the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth spent time cleaning the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday - Credit: North Herts Council

"This memorial in particular is of special significance as it recognises the contribution made by the 91st Bomber Group, which sustained the heaviest losses of any bomber group in WWII."

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth spent time cleaning the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Volunteers from RAF Molesworth spent time cleaning the American War Memorial in Royston ahead of Remembrance Sunday - Credit: North Herts Council

You may also want to watch:

The council’s grounds contractor, John O’Conner, was also present carrying out works to improve the look of the memorial to show respect.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after death of cyclist on A10
  2. 2 Cyclist seriously injured in A10 crash
  3. 3 A10 closed in both directions following serious incident
  1. 4 Royston land withdrawn from auction at last minute
  2. 5 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
  3. 6 Heart-warming efforts to help seriously ill Evelyn
  4. 7 New trial date fixed for children's author killer charged with wife's murder
  5. 8 Investigation into Kneesworth 'knifeman' launched
  6. 9 Extremely concerning incidents reported in Kneesworth House Hospital documentary
  7. 10 When are Remembrance Day services being held?
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridge's Fireworks and Bonfire Night celebration on Midsummer Common

Bonfire Night

No Cambridge fireworks display on Midsummer Common this year

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Fire and rescue attended a car blaze off the A505 this morning

Herts Live

Fire service tackles car blaze off A505

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Arran Ayres from Meldreth has appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.

Thief sentenced after swiping items from victim's home

Bianca Wild

person
Pete Tunstall was killed in a collision on the A505 near Whittlesford on October 29.

Cambs Live

‘The heart of a lion’ - family pay tribute to army veteran killed in...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon