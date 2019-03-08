Melbourn family urges others to join them in Walk for Parkinson's

Hannah Gascoyne from Melbourn is taking part in Walk for Parkinson's with her family. Picture: Courtesy of Parkinson's UK Archant

A Melbourn family is calling on people to unite and help them stop Parkinson's for good by joining a sponsored Walk for Parkinson's event at in South Cambs next weekend.

Hannah Gascoyne, of Moat Lane in the village, is taking part in the Walk For Parkinson's at Wandlebury Country Park near Stapleford, alongside parents Debbie and Nigel, her aunt Nicola and 10-year-old cousin Amelia.

Hannah's grandfather Mickey was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than a decade ago.

The 30-year-old said: "My grandad has lived with Parkinson's for 12 years now, meaning the simplest of tasks are no longer as easy as they used to be.

"Being a keen gardener, this is something he can struggle with at times.

"He does find exercise helps ease his symptoms - he likes to get out and about in the garden as much as he can. He is unable to walk the distance at Wandlebury but we're looking forward to doing this walk in support of him and others with Parkinson's and it's also a great way to raise awareness for those who do not know as much about the illness.

"We really want to make a difference to a wonderful charity that is very close to our hearts.

"Parkinson's affects more and more people each day, so it's important to be able to support their journey and to one day being able to find a cure. "Without these kinds of fundraising events this journey will be a lot longer."

Over the past four years Walk for Parkinson's fundraisers have raised over £1.5 million for Parkinson's UK's pioneering research to find a cure - and the charity believes that scientists could now be on the verge of a major breakthrough.

Dave Clark, Sky Sports presenter and champion of Walking for Parkinson's UK, was diagnosed with the disease in 2011 at the age of 44.

He said: "Parkinson's UK's pioneering research gives me hope that we will find a cure for this brutal condition, and we're now on the verge of major research breakthroughs that could end Parkinson's for good.

"So whatever your age or ability, please sign-up to Walk for Parkinson's at Wandlebury and be part of the final push to find a cure."

At the family-friendly event on Saturday, September 28, distances for walkers include the choice of a 1.5-mile walk and a 4.5-mile walk around the country park's woodlands and meadows.

To sign up to the walk online by Friday go to parkinsons.org.uk/walkwandlebury, or you can register on the day.