Appeal to find driver who assisted vulnerable man near Buntingford

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who helped a vulnerable man on the A10 near Buntingford

A family have launched an appeal to find a driver who stopped to assist a vulnerable man who had been reported missing from his home.

Police are assisting the family in appealing for the public's help to trace the driver who helped the distressed man - who has dementia - as they wish to say thank you.

The vulnerable man, who had been reported missing from his home on September 18, was found in severe distress on the side of the A10 towards Buntingford between 7.15pm and 7.45pm the same day.

A member of the public driving what is thought to be a BMW kindly stopped and offered to give him a lift home.

The driver, believed to be a man, left before the family were able to go and thank them in person.

PC Matthew Bellia said: "We are hoping to track down the driver of this BMW, as both the police and the family of the man that they helped would like to say thank you.

"The family were obviously relieved that their loved one was found safe and well, and it was all thanks to this quick-thinking, compassionate person.

"They only saw the back of the vehicle, but they believe that it was a BMW saloon style car.

"If you are the driver of the BMW, or believe that you know who was driving the car, please contact us so we can put you in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Bellia directly via email at Matthew.Bellia@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.