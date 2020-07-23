Volunteer to make Royston’s roads safer

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 July 2020

A volunteer team that tackles speeding in and around Royston is appealing for more people to join.

The Royston DriveSafe Team is after an individual in the town who has concerns about speeding in the area and can spare a few hours a week to help tackle the problem.

The team has been running for the past two years and everyone in it is a volunteer.

Using speed detection equipment at the roadside, they monitor passing motorists at locations where there is a perceived speeding issue.

If they detect a driver exceeding the speed limit, an advisory letter is sent by the scheme and the driver’s details are passed on to the police.

Drivers who repeatedly speed through the area can expect a visit from a police officer.

Royston Neighbourhood PCSO Chris Brabrook said: “The DriveSafe scheme is about empowering local people who want to make a difference to the community in which they live and make the roads safer for everyone.

“This volunteer-led group provides us with vital information that allows us to determine where the problem areas are for speeding, while identifying the most prolific offenders. I am hoping we will be able to find some more willing volunteers so that this group can continue their excellent work.”

If you are interested in joining the Royston DriveSafe Team please contact 01438 757935.

For more information and to find out how to set up a DriveSafe group in your community, visit: hertscommissioner.org/community-drivesafe-scheme-hertfordshire.

