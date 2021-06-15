Could you help preserve ponds in Reed?
- Credit: Google Street View
A project is under way to help Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust preserve two of Reed's ponds.
The trust recently sent experts to look at the Cart Wash, in Church Lane, and Pitties Pond, in Jacksons Lane at the junction with High Street.
The ponds are sources of carbon storage as well as scenic additions to the village landscape, but to keep them healthy they need to be managed and maintained in a sustainable way.
Reed Parish Council will be discussing how best to conserve the ponds in their next meeting on July 7, and are calling for help from local volunteers.
Anyone with experience in maintaining a pond or expertise in biological and wildlife surveys of ponds is asked to get in touch, along with anyone who is willing to carry out voluntary work clearing debris, cutting back growth and planting suitable vegetation.
You may also want to watch:
To help email blower@reedparishcouncil.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Hotel on Duxford IWM site given go-ahead after council re-vote
- 2 Ex-footballers set for charity match to raise money for hospital cardiology department
- 3 Motorhome and car involved in A505 crash
- 4 Defibrillators: How you could save a life
- 5 Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing staycation
- 6 Ski trip interest 'peaks' at Melbourn Village College
- 7 7 things to do, places to go and gift experiences for dad this Father's Day
- 8 Royston arson: Police renew appeal after flats fire
- 9 Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire
- 10 PM set to announce postponement of lockdown easing today