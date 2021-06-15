Could you help preserve ponds in Reed?

Published: 11:41 AM June 15, 2021

Pitties Pond in Reed is one of the ponds that volunteers could help maintain - Credit: Google Street View

A project is under way to help Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust preserve two of Reed's ponds.

The trust recently sent experts to look at the Cart Wash, in Church Lane, and Pitties Pond, in Jacksons Lane at the junction with High Street.

The ponds are sources of carbon storage as well as scenic additions to the village landscape, but to keep them healthy they need to be managed and maintained in a sustainable way.

Reed Parish Council will be discussing how best to conserve the ponds in their next meeting on July 7, and are calling for help from local volunteers.

Anyone with experience in maintaining a pond or expertise in biological and wildlife surveys of ponds is asked to get in touch, along with anyone who is willing to carry out voluntary work clearing debris, cutting back growth and planting suitable vegetation.

To help email blower@reedparishcouncil.co.uk