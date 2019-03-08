Advanced search

Could you be a Royston Poppy Appeal volunteer?

PUBLISHED: 06:57 03 October 2019

Thomas Racher, five, helped the appeal by selling poppies in Morrisons in 2018. Picture: Courtesy of Lorraine MacLeod

Thomas Racher, five, helped the appeal by selling poppies in Morrisons in 2018. Picture: Courtesy of Lorraine MacLeod

The organiser of the Royston Poppy Appeal is calling on the community to help with this year's fundraising - saying more volunteers are needed to keeep it going.

Lorraine MacLeod is the organiser of the appeal in the town, and is struggling to recruit volunteers.

She told the Crow: "Year-on-year, we are finding it more and more difficult to recruit volunteers to help with organising and manning the supermarkets.

"In the last six years we have managed to break records of the total, but this year especially we are finding it difficult to get enough volunteers to organise an appeal for Royston as there is a lot of preparation that goes into it and most of us work full-time.

"To keep the all important appeal going in Royston, we need more volunteers.

"What we are asking is if there is anyone willing to give up just two hours of their time to man one of our stalls in Morrisons, Tesco and Aldi. If interested, they can get in touch by calling 01763 220981 and leaving a message, or email roystonpoppyteam@gmail.com or messaging our Facebook page 'Royston Poppy Appeal'."

