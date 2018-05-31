Advanced search

Could you volunteer at the Wimpole Estate?

PUBLISHED: 06:58 14 January 2020

Wimpole Hall need volunteers. Picture: Archant

Wimpole Hall need volunteers. Picture: Archant

Archant

Volunteers are needed at the Wimpole Estate - and those who can spare some time, or want to find out more, are invited to a coffee and chat event this weekend.

If you would like to find out more, drop in on Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the Old Rectory Restaurant.

Room guide and volunteer of 12 seasons Sue Price said: "I really like meeting people and I have always been interested in history - particularly social history.

"I enjoy talking to the visitors about the different families who have lived at Wimpole and I try to make the house come alive for them."

They are recruiting for room guides, flower arrangers, musicians and volunteers assist with museum accreditation in the hall. Plant sales volunteers with horticultural knowledge are needed in the stable block, and they are also looking for 'visitor welcome volunteers'.

More outdoor roles include volunteers to work with the heavy horses on a Friday and a maintenance team member, with DIY skills, to join the facilities team.

