Free Herts-wide business mentoring scheme launched to help SMEs bounce back

Gareth Thompson and Jenna Prior, of Leaf and Lawn, have recieved mentoring from the Volunteer Business Support Scheme. Picture: John Moore Archant

A group of experienced business mentors have been recruited to help small and medium-sized enterprises across Hertfordshire bounce back from the coronavirus crisis.

Helen Froggett-Thomson, of The Accountancy Practice, will head up one of the Volunteer Business Support Scheme mentoring groups. Picture: Supplied Helen Froggett-Thomson, of The Accountancy Practice, will head up one of the Volunteer Business Support Scheme mentoring groups. Picture: Supplied

Hertfordshire businesses are being offered a free life line in the form of a personal mentor, thanks to the new Volunteer Business Support Scheme which is a collaboration of the top business support agencies in the county.

Mentoring support is being delivered until the end of the year by a team of forty volunteer business advisors. Firms which apply are efficiently matched with a mentor who acts as a ‘critical friend’.

Hertfordshire Growth Hub and University of Hertfordshire – with funding from Herts’ Local Enterprise Partnership – have launched the unique scheme.

Helen Froggett-Thomson from Royston High Street family accountants, The Accountancy Practice, has been appointed to head up one of the two teams of business mentors in this unique and pioneering scheme.

Business leaders who would welcome an impartial ear, a ‘critical friend’, with which to discuss their next moves towards recovery are invited to apply.

Some local business owners have already been taking advantage of this scheme.

Gareth Thompson from award-winning landscape management firm Leaf and Lawn, has been assigned a mentor and praised the new initiative.

He said: “The present situation has created challenges for us and while we’ve branched out into bespoke log cabins, I am looking forward to putting new systems in place.

“I heard about the scheme from fellow Royston Business Network member Helen Froggett-Thomson, who is also a mentor.

“After applying I was quickly paired up with Rob Furber and to say the least, Rob is accomplished and approachable.

“My mentor is going to help myself and my partner Jen – who is on maternity leave with our first baby, and is looking to transition into a supporting role for my company – work together as efficiently as possible.

“My concern was Leaf and Lawn might be too small but Rob assured me he can be of help. It’s great to have someone who will keep me on track and answer questions. Aren’t we lucky?”

You can apply to join the Volunteer Business Support Scheme at herts.ac.uk/business/business-support-volunteers

